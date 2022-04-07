BARRY season 3 trailer personifies dark comedy with SNL alum

Splash

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

BARRY season 3 trailer personifies dark comedy with SNL alum

Barry season three consists of eight episodes and is set to premiere on 24 April, on HBO

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:38 am
Barry season 3. Photo: Collected
Barry season 3. Photo: Collected

Barry (Bill Hader), the hitman, aspires to leave his violent past behind in favour of his newfound passion, acting.

The three season arc charts his attempt to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and become a full-time thespian.

In season three we find that the titular character has accounted for many of the externalities that led him down the violent path, but he soon learns that they weren't the only forces at play. The trailer teases the question 'What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Following the same thematic vein of the previous two seasons, the show continues to shed light on how difficult letting go of one's past can be. Especially when your job title permeates your ethos and pathos.

Reprising roles alongside Bill Hader are Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Burns, and Henry Winkler.
Series creators Hader and Alec Berg returned to direct and write Barry season three. The writer's room features Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Liz Sarnoff this time around.

Barry season three consists of eight episodes and is set to premiere on 24 April, on HBO.

 

Barry / Series / HBO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

21m | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

1h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

14h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

15h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

15h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma