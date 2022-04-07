BARRY season 3 trailer personifies dark comedy with SNL alum

Barry (Bill Hader), the hitman, aspires to leave his violent past behind in favour of his newfound passion, acting.

The three season arc charts his attempt to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and become a full-time thespian.

In season three we find that the titular character has accounted for many of the externalities that led him down the violent path, but he soon learns that they weren't the only forces at play. The trailer teases the question 'What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?'

Following the same thematic vein of the previous two seasons, the show continues to shed light on how difficult letting go of one's past can be. Especially when your job title permeates your ethos and pathos.

Reprising roles alongside Bill Hader are Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Burns, and Henry Winkler.

Series creators Hader and Alec Berg returned to direct and write Barry season three. The writer's room features Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Liz Sarnoff this time around.

Barry season three consists of eight episodes and is set to premiere on 24 April, on HBO.