Barbenheimer weighs heavy on Star Cineplex servers

The servers of the most popular destination for movie enthusiasts, Star Cineplex, have crashed due to heavy traffic.

Two of the most anticipated movies of the year, 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' came out on the same day. Star Cineplex premiered both movies on 21 July. The demands for the tickets for both have been enormous, to say the least.

The ticket frenzy has affected the servers of Star Cineplex. On 22 July, the online ticket purchase system became unavailable due to the servers crashing because of a heavy load.

Currently, both movies have made impressive strides at the box office. 'Barbie', with its delightful cotton candy colour scheme, has garnered $22.3 million from previews, while 'Oppenheimer' has managed to secure $10.5 million.