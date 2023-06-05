Bappa Mazumder awarded at Kolkata’s ‘Tele Cine Awards’

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 01:50 pm
Bappa Mazumder. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bappa Mazumder. Photo: Collected from Facebook

Acclaimed Bangladeshi singer Bappa Mazumder has been awarded in the "Tele Cine Award" for his special contribution to Bangla music.

This was the 20th edition of the "Tele Cine Awards"  that took place in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on 4 June. 

The news was shared from his official Facebook account and the post read, "I am grateful to the Jury Board and everyone involved in this event. Also, a lot of love for all my listeners and well-wishers. Everyone stay well, stay with Bengali songs."

Earlier, he also shared photos with popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury in Kolkata where he was seen playing a piano. 

Bappa is famous for romantic compositions of Bangla songs and is known as "The Melody King of Bangladesh".

His top tracks are "Amar Chokhey Jol", "Kothao Keu Nei" , "Bondhu Tumi", "Biborno Sriti" and many more. 

 

