Banglalink introduces monetization on Toffee

From left to right Tariq Anam Khan, Tanvir A Mishuk, Zunaid Ahmed Palak ,Taimur Rahman and Upanga Dutta. Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink has introduced monetization on its Toffee platform at 'Toffee Con', an assembly of popular content creators, at a hotel in Dhaka.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Honorable State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division, attended the event as the Chief Guest. He inaugurated the event by opening a channel and sharing a video of The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic 7 March speech on Toffee.

300 content creators from all over Bangladesh participated in the event. Also present at the event were Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, and other high officials of the company.

Toffee introduced the monetisation opportunity on its user-generated content (UGC) platform for content creators. The inauguration was followed by a panel discussion on 'Prospect of Content Creation in Bangladesh'.