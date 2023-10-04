Bangladesh cricket's symphony of victory

Photo: TBS

Nearly everyone knows that cricket world cups in India are always a festive occasion. Be it '87, '96, 2011 or the one that kicks off tomorrow, the world gazes at India to witness the pleasantries they offer.

Anthems and theme songs have been a crucial part of the sport. For Bangladesh, a nation deeply entwined with the spirit of cricket, the World Cup stage has witnessed an evolution of anthems, which are a testament to their journey.

From 2011 to 2023 [with a special mention for 2014 ICC World T20], these melodies have become more than mere songs. They are expressions of a nation's hopes,excitement and triumph.

They are more of a symphony of a cricketing nation's ode to players and supporters alike.

The Business Standard takes a walk down memory lane looking back at some of the most revered songs and tunes created for the Bangladesh cricket team ahead of their world cup campaigns. And yes, it should be noted that not all of the tracks listed below were official themes.

Mar Ghuriye (2011)

'Jitbe ebar, Jitbe cricket'- these words echoed in every corner of Dhaka during February and March 2011. Originally composed by the legendary Indian trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the track 'De Ghumake' was the official theme song of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Being jointly hosted by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India, the song had three variants obviously- one in each language.

The lyrics were chopped and changed by the assigned lyricist, but the chorus was kept the same for all three versions of the song. 'Mar Ghuriye' was sung by Raghab Chatterjee.

O Pritihibi Ebar Eshe Bangladesh Nao Chine (2011)

Although 'Mar Ghuriye' was the official world cup track of 2011, it was this very track that resonated with fans the most and nobody saw this coming!

Remember the 2011 World Cup opening ceremony at the Bangabandhu stadium? The one where the likes of Shakib, Dhoni, Afridi and Ponting entered the scene riding on rickshaws?

Arguably the best ever ICC event opening ceremony till date, the event was packed with musical excitement as Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy, Sonu Nigam and the legendary Bryan Adams were scheduled to perform.

However, at one point, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Balam, Mila, Elita Karim and composer Ibrar Tipu took to the stage and performed this masterpiece for the first time, and the song has never been performed in official capacity ever since. Penned by Zulfiqer Russell, the lyrics spoke of the beauty of evergreen Bangladesh, its heritage, culture and history.

As it was 'unofficially' termed as the 'official welcome song' for the world cup, the song ended with a few lines sung in English by the entire ensemble, " Oh world, it's time, let Bangladesh be known. Oh world, on this day, accept our invitation."

Char Chokka Hoi Hoi (2014)

This track is more of a special honourable mention because this wasn't composed for any ODI world cup. However, this track was made in and made for Bangladeshis, and there are no two ways about it.

Originally composed by Fuad Almuqtadir for the 2014 ICC World T20 in Bangladesh, the track was an instant fan favourite and it's still played to this day on the PA in almost every international match at Mirpur.

Apart from the upbeat music and the lyrics that had a great blend of 'cricketing language' and musical prowess, the song's biggest victory was probably in introducing a new form of entertainment during the 2014 WT20 campaign- Flash Mobs.

The song took the nation to a frenzy and you could hardly travel anywhere without spotting a bunch of well-choreographed kids dancing to the beats of 'Char Chokka Hoi Hoi.'

Cholo Bangladesh (2015)

In between the many memorable jingles that Bangladeshi telecom companies have presented us with over the years, 2015's Cholo Bangladesh remains on top. Though, this was more of a full-fledged song than a jingle.

The brains behind the track had some biggest names in the country's music industry like Shunno's Emil Karim and Nemesis' Zohad Reza Chowdhury. The track was composed by the legendary Habib Wahid. The trio produced something that became quite synonymous to Bangladesh cricket team's ventures in ICC tournaments.

The lyrics are motivating and the tunes offer a festive and upbeat vibe; keeping true to the emotions of a nation where a cricket world cup is regarded as nothing short of a festival.

Jani Bangladesh, Parbe Tumio (2023)

We generally try saving the best for last. Unfortunately, Aurthohin's feeble attempt at brandishing a rendition of their famous 'Chaite Paro' as a world cup theme song really did not fly with the fans; despite the three million views it garnered on YouTube in the first 48 hours of release.

Played with a traditional musical instrument, the intro started well with the original and iconic riff. But every bit of the song remained the same with some pretty poor lyrical application, which felt nothing short of enforced.

Regardless of the ups and downs though, as Bangladesh steps onto the world stage once again, these anthems stand as a testament to the unwavering spirit that courses through the veins of the team and its ardent supporters.

They are more than melodies; they are the heartbeat of Bangladesh cricket, pulsating with every run, every wicket, and every victory. They are the symphony of a cricketing nation that continues to rise, echoing through time and space, a testament to the indomitable spirit of Bangladesh cricket.