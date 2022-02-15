'Badhaai Do' to release in UAE sans Sharjah despite LGBTQ+ theme

Badhai Do. Photo: Collected

Bollywood film "Badhai Do" starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead, whose theme follows a lavender wedding of convenience, is all set to be released in the UAE.

However, the film will be barred from screening in Sharjah, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

Lavender wedding refers to heterosexual marriage to hide the socially stigmatised sexual orientation of one or both partners.

The censor board has allowed the screening of the film in night shows for audiences above 21.

Earlier, the screenings of Marvel's "Eternals" was banned in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan for having a homosexual character.

Though "Badhai Do" carries no obvious scenes showcasing same-sex love, it is based on an LGBTQ+ theme, which is unacceptable in the Middle East.