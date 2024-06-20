Baby Reindeer: It all started with a cup of tea

The term 'stalking' is thrown around casually in this day and age, sometimes even used to describe simple things such as scrolling through someone else's social media feed. However, the series 'Baby Reindeer' shows the shocking reality of how dangerous stalking can be, and the lengths that people can go when obsession takes hold of them.

Written by Richard Gadd, based on his own experiences and his one-man play, this series follows Donny Dunn, a struggling stand-up comedian working as a bartender. His life takes a dark turn, set off by his offer of a cup of tea to Martha Scott, on the house.

What starts as a simple act of kindness gets blown out of proportion as the woman develops an obsession over the bartender, and she begins to follow him, watching his every move, disrupting his life and mental state.

Gadd's portrayal of Donny is chilling and candid, and he manages to put the viewers into his shoes. Even the smallest details, such as the sign-off on the emails sent to him and the persistent phone calls and angry voicemails, show how Martha slowly reached terrifying levels of obsession, raising goosebumps for anyone watching.

The stalking left Donny with nightmares, bringing out buried memories of his past trauma. This whole experience left him questioning his sanity, making him spiral into a state of paranoia and constant fear.

Similar to Martha's evolving obsession, you can see Donny's growing anxiety. He recounts how every ring of his phone and unexpected knock on his door filled him with dread. His previously normal routines became sources of anxiety; he began to avoid certain places and events, altering his life to escape Martha's watchful eye.

Jessica Gunning, who plays Martha, showcases her skills by bringing a complex and unsettling aspect to the role. She utilises her voice, tone, and unique laughter to bring the character to life and capture her erratic nature.

Despite her role in the show, she surprisingly succeeds in manipulating the audience to sympathise with Martha at times, even after all her horrific actions. This truly shows how much depth the actress added to Martha's character.

Gunning takes Martha beyond just a one-dimensional villain and creates a real person who also has psychological depth and emotions.

While watching this series, you may find yourself asking, why on earth did this guy not go to the police? Well, Dunn was asking himself as well, as he questioned his own sanity. This opens up the possibility that Donny might have actually enjoyed the attention.

By not putting a stop to it early on, he became the focal point of Martha's obsession, perhaps even playing along during the initial stages, unconsciously signalling that her behaviour was acceptable.

It brings up the question of whether he unwittingly led her on, blurring the lines of who's to blame. Donny finds himself grappling with whether his own fragile self-confidence contributed to the situation, leaving him feeling rather pathetic and powerless.

However, the most shocking moment was the ending scene, where Donny becomes the recipient of a pitiful cup of tea, leaving both him and the viewers rethinking the situation in a whole different light.

The show does not shy away from getting into many dark themes, including powerlessness, mental illness, and even sexual abuse and drugs. In the series, Gadd also includes Donny's therapy sessions, where he grapples with feelings of shame and confusion, which gives us an insight into the long-term psychological impact of such experiences.

These moments are powerful, as they highlight the hidden consequences of stalking and sexual abuse, as well as how past trauma can affect a person's mental health, hindering their ability to make sound decisions.

Each episode builds on the tension of the previous one, leaving you wanting more each time the ending credits roll. The use of actual communication from Martha makes the experience more immersive for viewers. It even instils the same sense of intrusion and violation Donny– or Gadd– had felt.

In my eyes, this show is a masterpiece, exploring human nature and trauma, while delving into the concept of stalking.

It further shows that in reality, stalkers do not always have to look through your window like Joe Goldberg, nor are they men dressed in black hoodies following you through alleyways. In a world where our perception of stalkers is often shaped by Hollywood clichés, 'Baby Reindeer' peels back the layers to expose the dark reality that it can, in fact, be the most unsuspecting person.

Viewers have applauded Gadd for sharing his story with bravery, as well as reliving the trauma while filming. Through Gadd's candid storytelling and Gunning's haunting performance, the series delivers a powerful message about the reality of obsessions and stalking, and the profound impact it can have on its victims.

So, if you're in the mood for a series that will keep you on the edge of your seat while making you think twice about that next friendly gesture, 'Baby Reindeer' can be your next Netflix pick. Just maybe hold off on offering strangers tea for a while.



