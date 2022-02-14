AvoidRafa drops new single “Bujhe Na Bujhe” for Valentine’s Day

14 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
AvoidRafa dropped a new song titled &quot;Bujhe na Bujhe.&quot; Photo: Collected
Popular musician Raef Al Hasan Rafa, founding member of the band AvoidRafa, has released a new song titled "Bujhe Na Bujhe" on 14 February at 12am on streaming platform Spotify. 

The ace musician announced the arrival of the new song on Facebook live and dedicated the song to his fans to celebrate the day of love. 

"It's not a commercial song and no one has assigned me to sing this. I came up with this song from my heart," shares Rafa on his Facebook live. 

The song starts with melancholic yet soothing guitar tunes. Rafa's melodious voice paired with Shafayet Mansoor Rana's lyrics is already receiving love from fans.   

"It's kind of a sad song for Valentine's Day but everything does not have to be happy," Rafa added. 

He also urged his fans to share the review of his song. 

Rafa informed he will drop a music video of the song later today on Youtube and the song will be available on almost every streaming platform. 

 

