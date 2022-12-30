'Avatar: The Way of Water' hits $1 billion globally

TBS Report
30 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 09:33 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has surpassed $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days since its release. 

It is the fastest movie this year to cross the coveted box office milestone. Only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark: 'Top Gun: Maverick' took 31 days, and 'Jurassic World Dominion' took more than four months.

The Way of Water is the fastest to hit the mark since 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which took 12 days. Only six movies in history have cleared $1 billion in their first two weeks of release.

James Cameron's sequel to 'Avatar' opened in mid-December with $134 million in North America and $435 million globally, and it's remained a huge draw in the days since its release. So far, Disney and 20th Century's film have generated $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion.

 

