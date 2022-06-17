Avatar: The Last Airbender Trilogy announced

Avatar: The Last Airbender Trilogy announced

As per Deadline, the series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino shall return to produce the trilogy alongside Avatar Studios, which is a Nickelodeon film studio that launched in February 2021

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced that a trilogy of Avatar: The Last Airbender animated films are in development during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

As per Deadline, the series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino shall return to produce the trilogy alongside Avatar Studios, which is a Nickelodeon film studio that launched in February 2021.

Avatar studios plans to broaden the franchise through more films and TV series set in the Avatar-verse. The first instalment will reportedly be directed by Lauren Montgomery, whose credits include being the storyboard artist of the titular series' final season and also served as director on Voltron: Legendary Defender, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and Young Justice.

