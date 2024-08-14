Austria plans tougher counter-terrorism moves after Taylor Swift plot

Splash

Reuters
14 August, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 12:31 pm

Related News

Austria plans tougher counter-terrorism moves after Taylor Swift plot

Reuters
14 August, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 12:31 pm
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday he would introduce steps to bolster Austria's counter-terrorism capacity after authorities last week foiled a suspected ISIS-inspired plot against a concert due to be held by Taylor Swift in Vienna.

In a post on X, Nehammer said he was presenting a package of measures to enable "decisive action against terrorist activities", linking to a media report setting out his plans to beef up domestic intelligence services.

The report referenced by Nehammer in Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung set out four points, including giving security services the ability to monitor communications sent on messaging apps - currently not permitted in the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nehammer, a conservative seeking re-election next month, said after the alleged plot was uncovered that Austria needed to give intelligence agencies more powers to decrypt messages.

Opinion polls show the main threat to Nehammer's Austrian People's Party (OVP) is the far-right Freedom Party, which is leading the race to win the Sept. 29 parliamentary election.

The FPO rails against what it casts as the "Islamisation" of Austria and has pledged to ban political Islam.

Nehammer said he would set out his plans at a meeting of the national security council later on Tuesday.

The Kronen Zeitung said his package included proposals for combating political Islam by tightening rules around the right to assembly for groups deemed hostile to democracy.

They also encompassed measures aimed at deradicalising extremists and provisions to facilitate mandatory pre-trial detention of youth suspects for serious crimes.

Nehammer's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Austria has tight privacy laws on personal data, and efforts by the OVP to make monitoring of communications easier have been bogged down in disputes with its Green coalition partners.
 

Taylor Swift / concert / Taylor Eras Tour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2h | Pursuit
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

A businessman who went missing shared his experience of 'Aynaghar'

A businessman who went missing shared his experience of 'Aynaghar'

18m | Videos
Withdraw all false cases in Dhaka by Thursday, across the country by August 31- Asif Nazrul

Withdraw all false cases in Dhaka by Thursday, across the country by August 31- Asif Nazrul

48m | Videos
Financial sector stability to get top priority: Ahsan H Mansur

Financial sector stability to get top priority: Ahsan H Mansur

1h | Videos
Former DMP commissioner Habibur, SB chief Monirul sent on forced retirement

Former DMP commissioner Habibur, SB chief Monirul sent on forced retirement

1h | Videos