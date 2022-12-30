Aurthohin releases ‘Phoenix er Diary-1’, a day earlier than originally planned

Splash

TBS Report
30 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 09:49 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Aurthohin has released their latest album 'Phoenix er Diary-1' on Youtube, a day earlier than the planned release date!

Aurthohin was on a hiatus for the past four years. Once they resumed performing live, the band announced (last year) that they will be releasing an album 'just for the Aurthohin fans' in 2022.

The album features eight tracks in total. Some of the songs have references to Bassbaba Sumon's struggles with cancer and his resurgence, just like a phoenix.

All the current members of Aurthohin had active involvement in creating the album. Most of the lyrics and tunes were by Sumon. Mahaan Fahim and Shishir Ahmed played the guitars. Shishir also played keyboard segments on the album. Mark Don played the drums and tabla.

 

Aurthohin / Phoenix er Diary-1

