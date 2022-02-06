Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will get an English simuldub

Splash

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 02:27 pm

Related News

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will get an English simuldub

Since its debut in 2013, the popular series has become a must-see for anime fans

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 02:27 pm
Attack on Titan. Photo: Collected
Attack on Titan. Photo: Collected

The English dub of Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2, has finally been given a release date. Over the course of its nine-year run, Attack on Titan has amassed a large international fanbase. 

Since its debut in 2013, the popular series has become a must-see for anime fans. The start of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 (currently only in Japanese, with subtitles in various languages) marks the beginning of the series' final season. 

Following the first release of each new season, many voice dubs, including English, have been released. The English simuldub of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 has officially been granted a release date, with the original Japanese premiere having already been broadcast. 

On 13 February, 2022, the English dub will premiere on Funimation and Crunchyroll in a number of countries. The Spanish and Portuguese voice dubs will be available for viewing alongside this premiere.

Attack on Titan / season 4 / Anime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

1h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

3h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

2h | Panorama
5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

17h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

20h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

20h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia