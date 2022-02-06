Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will get an English simuldub

The English dub of Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2, has finally been given a release date. Over the course of its nine-year run, Attack on Titan has amassed a large international fanbase.

Since its debut in 2013, the popular series has become a must-see for anime fans. The start of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 (currently only in Japanese, with subtitles in various languages) marks the beginning of the series' final season.

Following the first release of each new season, many voice dubs, including English, have been released. The English simuldub of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 has officially been granted a release date, with the original Japanese premiere having already been broadcast.

On 13 February, 2022, the English dub will premiere on Funimation and Crunchyroll in a number of countries. The Spanish and Portuguese voice dubs will be available for viewing alongside this premiere.