'Attack on Titan' final season part 3 to release in 2023

Splash

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 11:56 am

Related News

'Attack on Titan' final season part 3 to release in 2023

Hajime Isayama started Attack on Titan as a manga, and eventually, it became one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes in print across the world

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 11:56 am
Attack on Titan. Photo:&quot; Collected
Attack on Titan. Photo:" Collected

The second part of Attack on Titan: The Final Season has ended, but the story is far from over.

The final episode of the critically acclaimed anime series, Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Arc, is planned to air in 2023.

After the broadcast of the final episode of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 in Japan, the news was shared on the official Attack on Titan Twitter page. The revelation included new promotional art as well as a small teaser trailer. 

According to the title of the last part, it will be the end of the popular anime series that has been running for a decade.

Eren Yeager. Photo: Collected
Eren Yeager. Photo: Collected

Hajime Isayama started Attack on Titan as a manga, and eventually, it became one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes in print across the world. 

The award-winning franchise released its final issue on 9 April, 2021.

Attack on Titan / Anime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

3h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

4h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

17h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

17h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

17h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?