'Attack on Titan' final season part 3 to release in 2023

Attack on Titan. Photo:" Collected

The second part of Attack on Titan: The Final Season has ended, but the story is far from over.

The final episode of the critically acclaimed anime series, Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Arc, is planned to air in 2023.

After the broadcast of the final episode of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 in Japan, the news was shared on the official Attack on Titan Twitter page. The revelation included new promotional art as well as a small teaser trailer.

According to the title of the last part, it will be the end of the popular anime series that has been running for a decade.

Eren Yeager. Photo: Collected

Hajime Isayama started Attack on Titan as a manga, and eventually, it became one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes in print across the world.

The award-winning franchise released its final issue on 9 April, 2021.