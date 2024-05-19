Asif Islam and his search for Nirvana

For some, the love of films is limited to watching blockbusters in large halls with popcorn and overpriced tickets, purely for entertainment. However, cinephiles see cinema as an art form that transcends physical spaces.

Among these enthusiasts is Asif Islam, a film devotee whose passion extends beyond just watching films to experiencing their depth. He is the director and co-producer of the 85-minute feature film 'Nirvana,' which won the Jury Award at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival last month.



'Nirvana' transcends social constructs, exploring themes of hope, acceptance and inner peace. The film follows the intertwined journeys of three individuals as they navigate their inner turmoil, challenge societal norms and embrace their true selves.

Speaking with Asif, it's clear that the filmmaking experience itself is paramount to him. The filmmaking process was anything but conventional.

"In our country, the filmmaking style is rather conventional, with vibrant colours, catchy dance moves, and loud yet mundane music patterns. As a Bangladeshi filmmaker, it becomes an issue when something unconventional reaches the viewers," Asif recently told The Business Standard.

'Nirvana' was originally intended to be a 'minimum effort' film, as envisioned by Asif and his co-producer Muhammad Anwar Hossain. It was a transformer factory, owned by a family friend of Asif that inspired and kickstarted the proceedings in regards to shooting the film.

"We initially started shooting at a family friend's factory in Gazipur, where we developed our first character. We aimed for simplicity, but it naturally grew and took shape," said Asif.

Owing to noise levels from the factory, the shooting conditions were not ideal. That in turn, led the 85 minutes-long movie to adopt its silent nature.

The cast features Fatema Tuz Zohra Eva as a mother who lost her child, Priyam Archi as a girl betrayed in love and Imran Mahatir as a homosexual character. "They all silently explore their deeper struggles, both with themselves and with reality. That's how I see it," Asif explained.

Asif emphasised that the film's organic development means its storyline will always differ in perspective. "The way I see 'Nirvana' won't be the same as how someone else sees it, and that's the beauty of the film—its experience," he said.



'Nirvana' became a part of the 11 movies that visited Moscow from 19 to 26 April this year. 10 other films were from various countries, including Russia, Germany, Iran and Romania.



When asked about the award, Asif expressed his joy over the positive responses from both the jury and the audience. "The jury themselves said that the visuals were outstanding," he shared.

Asif recounted a special moment when a young Russian girl approached him for a photograph after a full-house show. "I was especially thrilled when a 17-year-old girl, who claimed to be a film critic, ran to take a picture with me and shared her plans to pursue film history at university next year," he said.

"Such feedback made me very happy," he added.



The film's limited budget required creative choices. Even though Asif and his co-producer planned for a colour film, maintaining a specific palette was beyond their financial limitations.

Throughout the conversation, one point was clear: making a film doesn't require a lot of money or a large crew. "You can make a film with the most basic and minimal resources; 'Nirvana' is proof," Asif said.

"The main intention was to keep it quiet, like a meditative getaway where you can escape the reality of Dhaka, away from its loud and buzzing nature."



Speaking of "quiet," Asif finds it challenging to explain the nuances of his film to some parties.

"I've been asked many times when I'll release the music for my movie, but it's tough to explain that 'Nirvana' is a silent, black-and-white film. It doesn't have any music," Asif explained.

'Nirvana' is expected to be screened at festivals in Morocco, Spain, London, and India. Asif hopes for selection at the Rotterdam Film Festival but is cautious about a commercial release in Bangladesh due to concerns about getting clearance from the censorship board due to the film's LGBTQ themes.

Apart from being an independent filmmaker, Asif has also appeared in advertisements over the years. He earned his master's degree in audio-visual production and has experience in graphics design and animation.