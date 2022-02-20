Asif Akbar released a new single written and composed by Kabir Suman

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 10:25 am

Asif Akbar. Photo: Collected
Asif Akbar. Photo: Collected

Singer Asif Akbar has released a new single, 'Ekushey February er Daak', in celebration of International Mother Language Day.

The song was written and composed by renowned musician Kabir Suman, and arranged by Ujjal Sinha.

It was released on Asif Akbar's Youtube channel yesterday, under the label of ARB Entertainment.  

Kabir Sumon said, "Asif Akbar asked me to write and compose a song for him. We often talk on Whatsapp. I don't think anyone can parallel Asif's powerful voice, pronunciation and melody in this region, when considering Bangla music. I wrote and composed the song only because of Asif's ability."

Kabir Suman. Photo: Collected
Kabir Suman. Photo: Collected

Asif Akbar said, "A great musician like Kabir Sumon composing songs for me is a great honour. He had faith in my talent, and it was a boost to my confidence. As always, I tried to sing it the best I could."

Asif provided vocals for five songs written and composed by Suman in the past. 

 

