Ashutosh Sujan's 'Deshantor' to hit theatres on 11 November

Ashutosh Sujan, a well-known media figure who is most recognised for his work in television dramas and commercials, is set to enthral moviegoers with his directorial debut in the government-granted movie 'Deshantor', scheduled to hit theatres on 11 November.

The movie, based on the same-titled novel by Ekushey Padak-winning poet-novelist and his father-in-law Nirmalendu Goon, sheds light on the partition period in the Indian subcontinent and stars an ensemble cast including Ahmed Rubel, Moushumi, Mamunur Rashid, Shubhashis Bhowmik, Momena Chowdhury, Yash Rohan, Rodela Tapur and others.

In an interview, director Ashutosh said that 'Deshantor' portrays a different storyline regarding partition and patriotism.

"Typically in the periodic films, what we see is the tale of a community fleeing a nation that has experienced significant violence of any historic riot or similar circumstances. 'Deshantor' is offering a different approach to that notion. In this film, we narrated a story of staying in the motherland out of sheer patriotism and love."

"Making a film based on a novel in our country is quite a challenge," said Ashutosh Sujan. "During the process, we experienced a lot of ups and downs; however, we made sure to provide the best of our combined efforts. I hope our audience will also understand our efforts while watching the film in theatres."

Produced by Bay of Bengal films, 'Deshantor' is distributed by Jaaz Multimedia. The trailer of the film was released on Jaaz's official YouTube channel and Facebook page on 31 October.

A song, titled 'Amar Shwapner Haatey Haatkora' was released on 3 November on the aforementioned channel and page. The song is composed by Emon Chowdhury and sung by Ashutosh Sujan and Obonti Dev Shiti.