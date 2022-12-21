Ashes set to perform in three European cities

Ashes, a popular Bangladeshi band, is scheduled to perform in three European nations. The performances will take place on 16, 23, and 26 December in Amsterdam (Netherlands), Frankfurt (Germany) and Paris (France).

These events dubbed 'Bangladesh Victory Day Celebration Concert' are going to be jointly arranged by the Bangladeshi Embassy in the Netherlands and the Stichting Dutch Bangla Cultural Center of the Netherlands.

This concert is their first concert in Europe, Zunayed Evan, the band's vocalist said.

Following the show, there will be a 'Meet & Greet' session for band fans.

The audience will have the opportunity to interact with and snap photos with their favorite band.

Muse Communications of Bangladesh is organizing this session.