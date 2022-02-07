Asha Bhosle reminisces Lata Mangeshkar

07 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 01:39 pm

Asha Bhosle reminisces Lata Mangeshkar

After her legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's death, her sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared a childhood picture with her on social media

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: AFP/Getty images via The Guardian
Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: AFP/Getty images via The Guardian

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has shared a rare picture with her late sister Lata Mangeshkar on Instagram. The Bharat Ratna recipient died on Sunday, leaving the entire nation in grief. 

Sharing the childhood picture of the two of them, Asha wrote, "What amazing days they were during our childhood."

The picture shows little Asha sitting on a pedestal and an older Lata standing beside her as they posed for a family picture. 

Hrithik Roshan dropped a few heart icons in the comments section. Siddhanth Kapoor, who happens to be Lata's distant relative, wrote, "Love you aaji." A fan reacted to the post, "Legends never leave us, no one can match her legacy!" Another said, "take care mam and be strong." One more fan mentioned the lines of Lata's famous song, "Jindagi or kuch bhi nahi teri meri kahani hai (life is nothing but the story of you and me)."

Asha was by Lata's side most of the time. She had met her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a day before she died and was present at her residence Prabhu Kunj when her mortal remains arrived from the hospital. 

