Artistic splendour of Dhaka Makers: Yoga, cyanotype workshop and beyond

Saqlain Rizve
27 June, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 10:22 am

Artistic splendour of Dhaka Makers: Yoga, cyanotype workshop and beyond

Day three of the fair included sessions on yoga and the photographic printing process and a musical performance by Hatirpool Sessions

Saqlain Rizve
27 June, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 10:22 am
Riturupa Talukder demonstrates cyanotype photography. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Riturupa Talukder demonstrates cyanotype photography. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The third day of Dhaka Makers, an art fair taking place at Aloki Convention Centre in Tejgaon began at 10 am with an invigorating yoga session led by renowned instructor Eemon. 

Following the yoga session, a workshop on cyanotype, one of the oldest photographic printing processes, was conducted by Riturupa Talukder. She skillfully demonstrated the meticulous process of cyanotype. 

"Wow! It's like the darkroom process," said an enamoured participant. "Indeed, the similarities are striking. The only difference lies in the utilisation of direct sunlight instead of UV light found in traditional darkrooms," Riturupa said in agreement. 

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

She then went on to explain the rest of the procedure. "Although this is a very old process of photography, we are trying to bring it to people again. And they are responding quite enthusiastically. 

For instance, in today's workshop, there were people of different ages and they completed the workshop with great interest. That's why I too enjoyed it as a co-director," Riturupa shared with TBS.

As the day went on, more visitors gathered at the venue. Towards the end, the musical ensemble Hatirpool Sessions delivered a captivating performance. 

Dhaka Makers ends today (27 June). 

 

