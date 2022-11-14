AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Art
'Paintings & Graphics', a solo exhibition of artworks by Nagarbasi Barman
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 11 November – 2 December
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'50 Years of friendship Exhibition', a group show featuring Karen Kunc, Andy Rubin, Mark E Ritchie, Nagarbasi Barman, Razwanur Bhuiyan, and Rokeya Sultana
Venue: EMK Center, Dhanmondi
Date: 2 – 15 November (except Fridays and national holidays)
Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM
'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography
Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi
Date: 4 – 21 November
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
Music
'Classical Night', A classical music recital by Sanjibon Sanyal, Zakir Hosen, Gautam Kumar Sarker, Satyajit Chakraborty, Shyamal Chakrabortty, Murtaza Kabir Murad and Shamim Zahir
Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani
Date: 25 November
Time: 6 PM – 11 PM
'Arekta Rock Show', Arekta Rock Band to perform in their first solo show and launch upcoming album
Venue: KIB Auditorium, Khamar Bari Road
Date: 25 November
Time: 5 PM