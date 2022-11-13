AROUND THE TOWN 

Splash

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:20 am

Art

'Paintings & Graphics', a solo exhibition of artworks by Nagarbasi Barman

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 11 November – 2 December

Time:  11 AM – 8 PM 

'50 Years of friendship Exhibition', a group show featuring Karen Kunc, Andy Rubin, Mark E Ritchie, Nagarbasi Barman, Razwanur Bhuiyan, and Rokeya Sultana

Venue: EMK Center, Dhanmondi

Date: 2 – 15 November (except Fridays and national holidays)

Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography

Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmondi

Date: 4 – 21 November

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Music

'November Rain Volume 2', an open-air concert featuring Powersurge, Meghdol, Artcell, Aurthohin

Venue: ICCB Expo Zone, Bashundhara

Date: 12 November

Time: 2:30 PM

'Classical Night', A classical music recital by Sanjibon Sanyal, Zakir Hosen, Gautam Kumar Sarker, Satyajit Chakraborty, Shyamal Chakrabortty, Murtaza Kabir Murad and Shamim Zahir

Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani

Date: 25 November

Time: 6 PM – 11 PM

'Arekta Rock Show', Arekta Rock Band to perform in their first solo show and launch upcoming album

Venue: KIB Auditorium, Khamar Bari Road

Date: 25 November

Time: 5 PM

