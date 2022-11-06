AROUND THE TOWN

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:17 am

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Art

'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography

Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi

Date: 4 November – 21 November

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Armeen Musa live', Armeen performing her first public concert after pandemic

Venue: Jatra Biroti, Banani

Date: 11 November

Time: 8 PM

'November Rain Volume 2', an open-air concert featuring Powersurge,Meghdol,Artcell, Aurthohin

Venue: ICCB Expo Zone, Bashundhara

Date: 12 November

Time: 2.30 PM

