AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Art
'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography
Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi
Date: 4 November – 21 November
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
Music
'Armeen Musa live', Armeen performing her first public concert after pandemic
Venue: Jatra Biroti, Banani
Date: 11 November
Time: 8 PM
'November Rain Volume 2', an open-air concert featuring Powersurge,Meghdol,Artcell, Aurthohin
Venue: ICCB Expo Zone, Bashundhara
Date: 12 November
Time: 2.30 PM