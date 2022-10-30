AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:15 pm
File photo: EMK Centre
File photo: EMK Centre

Event 

'Korean Film Festival 2022', a film festival showcasing contemporary Korean films
Venue: National Museum Auditorium, Shahbagh
Date: 2 November – 4 November
Time: Day-1 (5 PM), Day-2 (2 PM – 7 PM), Day-3 (11 AM – 5 PM)

Art

'My Blue Stories', a solo art exhibition of renowned painter Russian Yechina Sofya
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 24 October – 30 October
Time: 6:30 PM 

'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'Building Inclusive Cultures', a photography competition and exhibition on freedom of religion and belief
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 21 – 31 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'Bangladesh 1971: Mourning and Morning', a solo photography exhibition by Marc Riboud
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Panthapath
Date: 14 – 31 October (except Sundays)
Time: 3 PM – 9 PM

'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of  selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space
Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia
Date: 14 October – 31 October
Time: 4 PM – 9 PM

'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography
Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi
Date: 4 November – 21 November
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Events / Around the Town / Events happening in Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

22h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Now | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

17h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

17h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 