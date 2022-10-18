AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

18 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:26 am

Related News

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

18 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:26 am
AROUND THE TOWN

Event 

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music

Venue: Chef's Table Courtside

Date: 28 October

Time: 4 PM

Art

'Hidden Beauty', a solo exhibition featuring the works of Khurshid Alam Saleem

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 14 – 22 October

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM 

'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of  selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space

Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia

Date: 14 October – 31 October

Time: 4 PM – 9 PM

'Affordable Autumn 2022', a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists from Bangladesh and India

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 7 October  – 22 October

Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)  

'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan

Venue: EMK Center

Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)

Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

Music

'Kabir Suman Live in Dhaka'

Venue: Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Ramna

Date: 15, 18, 21 October

Time: 4:30 PM (15 October)

'Mixtape Vol 1', a concert featuring Ark, Indalo, Nemesis, Karnival, Highway and more

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 28 October

Time: 3 PM

Around the Town / Dhaka / Events

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

26m | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

16m | Habitat
Alan Weisman. Sketch: TBS

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

20h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

1h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

13h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

15h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products