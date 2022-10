AROUND THE TOWN

Comedy

'Saturday Night Fever English Show', featuring comics Atiq Sohail, Makhzum Khan Shadid, Mahedi Hasan Toru, Ashraful Haque Emu and Jawad Tahsin Snaha

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club

Date: 8 October

Time: 8 PM – 9:30 PM

Event

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music

Venue: Chef's Table Courtside

Date: 28 October

Time: 4 PM

Art

"AFFORDABLE AUTUMN- Art 2022", a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists from Bangladesh and India

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 7 October – 22 October

Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)

'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan

Venue: EMK Center

Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)

Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

'Lines of Grace', a solo exhibition of artworks by Biren Shome

Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Lalmatia

Date: 30 September – 14 October

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'THE TRANSIENT', a photography exhibition by Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia

Date: 23 September – 10 October

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Ei Shomoy: Addhay Ek', a concert featuring Meghdol, Avaas, Sonar Bangla Circus, Shazia, Shahar Tali, Bangla Five and Apekkhik

Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka

Date: 14 October

Time: 3 PM

'ABCB presents Rock-O-Phone Season 4', a concert featuring Meghdol (guest indigenous band), RE RE, SaCraMent, Jumang, Bleeding for Survival, A.chik Blues, Search of Peace (guest Khasi band), Jagring, Taantrik, Remerge, Heevklaw and Red Twilight

Venue: TSC, Dhaka University

Date: 9 October

Time: 12 PM