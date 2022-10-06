AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Comedy
'Saturday Night Fever English Show', featuring comics Atiq Sohail, Makhzum Khan Shadid, Mahedi Hasan Toru, Ashraful Haque Emu and Jawad Tahsin Snaha
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club
Date: 6 October
Time: 8 PM – 9:30 PM
'Thursday Featured Show', featuring comics Ahmad Ashik, Sami Doha, Tauseef Parve and Akhlaq Siddiqi
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club
Date: 8 October
Time: 7:30 PM
Event
'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music
Venue: Chef's Table Courtside
Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM
Art
"AFFORDABLE AUTUMN- Art 2022", a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists fromBangladesh and India
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 7 October – 22 October
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)
'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan
Venue: EMK Center
Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)
Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM
'Lines of Grace', a solo exhibition of artworks by Biren Shome
Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Lalmatia
Date: 30 September – 14 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
'THE TRANSIENT', a photography exhibition by Aneek Mustafa Anwar
Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia
Date: 23 September – 10 October
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
Music
'Rock N Rhythm', rock concert featuring Aurthohin, Shonar Bangla Circus, Karnival, Aftermath, Owned, Encore, Level Five, Savagery, Calypso, Chitropot and Ashes
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 7 October
Time: 3 PM – 10 PM
'Ei Shomoy: Addhay Ek', a concert featuring Meghdol, Avaas, Sonar Bangla Circus, Shazia, Shahar Tali, Bangla Five and Apekkhik
Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka
Date: 14 October
Time: 3 PM
'Live at the Unknown', a solo concert featuring Arekta Rock Band
Venue: Loki, Banani
Date: 5 October
Time: 6 PM
'ABCB presents Rock-O-Phone Season 4', a concert featuring Meghdol (guest indigenous band), RE RE, SaCraMent, Jumang, Bleeding for Survival, A.chik Blues, Search of Peace (guest Khasi band), Jagring, Taantrik, Remerge, Heevklaw and Red Twilight
Venue: TSC, Dhaka University
Date: 9 October
Time: 12 PM