AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:43 am

Events happening in Dhaka

For illustrative purposes only. Photo: AFP
Comedy

'Saturday Night Fever English Show', featuring comics Atiq Sohail, Makhzum Khan Shadid, Mahedi Hasan Toru, Ashraful Haque Emu and Jawad Tahsin Snaha
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club
Date: 6 October
Time: 8 PM – 9:30 PM

'Thursday Featured Show', featuring comics Ahmad Ashik, Sami Doha, Tauseef Parve and Akhlaq Siddiqi
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club
Date: 8 October
Time: 7:30 PM

Event 

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music
Venue: Chef's Table Courtside
Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM

Art

"AFFORDABLE AUTUMN- Art 2022", a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists fromBangladesh and India
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 7 October  – 22 October
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)  

'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan
Venue: EMK Center
Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)
Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

'Lines of Grace', a solo exhibition of artworks by Biren Shome
Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Lalmatia
Date: 30 September – 14 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'THE TRANSIENT', a photography exhibition by Aneek Mustafa Anwar
Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia
Date: 23 September – 10 October
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Rock N Rhythm', rock concert featuring Aurthohin, Shonar Bangla Circus, Karnival, Aftermath, Owned, Encore, Level Five, Savagery, Calypso, Chitropot and Ashes
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 7 October
Time: 3 PM – 10 PM

'Ei Shomoy: Addhay Ek', a concert featuring Meghdol, Avaas, Sonar Bangla Circus, Shazia, Shahar Tali, Bangla Five and Apekkhik
Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka
Date: 14 October 
Time: 3 PM

'Live at the Unknown', a solo concert featuring Arekta Rock Band
Venue: Loki, Banani
Date: 5 October
Time: 6 PM

'ABCB presents Rock-O-Phone Season 4', a concert featuring Meghdol (guest indigenous band), RE RE, SaCraMent, Jumang, Bleeding for Survival, A.chik Blues, Search of Peace (guest Khasi band), Jagring, Taantrik, Remerge, Heevklaw and Red Twilight
Venue: TSC, Dhaka University
Date: 9 October
Time: 12 PM

