AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'KCON Bangladesh 2022', a convention celebrating Korean pop-culture
Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara
Date: 9 September
Time: 12 PM - 7 PM
Exhibition
'Noverar Khoje', an exhibition of artworks dedicated to Novera Ahmed, curated by Shikoa Naznin
Venue: Shilpangan Gallery, Dhanmondi
Date: 20 August - 4 September
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana
Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2
Date: 27 August - 17 September
Time: 10 AM - 8 PM
'Gentle Grass', a solo exhibition of sculptures and drawings by Anisuzzaman Faroque
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 19 - 30 August (except Sundays)
Time: 3 PM - 9 PM
'City Subconscious', An exhibition of artworks by Aananda Antahleen
Venue: DWIP Gallery, Lalmatia
Date: 19 August - 3 September
Time: 4PM - 8PM
'Let no one mistake us for the fruit of violence', a group exhibition illustrating various issues of gender and patriarchy, featuring works of Ashfika Rahman, Tsohil Bhatia, Renuka Rajiv, Sandeep Kuriakose, Anurag Minus Verma, and Javed Sultan
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 19 - 30 August
Time: 3 PM - 8 PM
'Expanded', a photography exhibition featuring the works of Hadi Uddin, Mayank Makhija, Mehbuba Mahzabeen Hasan, Nad-E-Ali, Riti Sengupta, Tavish Gunasena, Uma Bista, and Vamika Jain
Venue: DrikPath Bhobon, Panthapath
Date: 19 -27 August
Time: 2 PM - 8 PM
'The Renaissance of the Rohingya Culture', an exhibition featuring artworks by Rohingya children
Venue: EMK Centre, Dhanmondi
Date: 1 -31 August (Except Fridays and national holidays)
Time: 10 AM - 7 PM
Theatre
'And Then There Were None', a classic murder mystery play by Agatha Christie, organised by Open Space Theatre
Venue: Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium, Bangladesh Mohila Samity, Bailey Road
Date: 27 August
Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM