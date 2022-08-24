AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 04:32 pm

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 04:32 pm
Historial Osmani Udyan in the capital is closed to the public for a long time due to its renovation which has not been completed in five years. Photo: Mumit M
Historial Osmani Udyan in the capital is closed to the public for a long time due to its renovation which has not been completed in five years. Photo: Mumit M

Event

'KCON Bangladesh 2022', a convention celebrating Korean pop-culture
Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara

Date: 9 September

Time: 12 PM - 7 PM

Exhibition

'Noverar Khoje', an exhibition of artworks dedicated to Novera Ahmed, curated by Shikoa Naznin  

Venue: Shilpangan Gallery, Dhanmondi

Date: 20 August - 4 September

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana

Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2

Date: 27 August - 17 September

Time: 10 AM - 8 PM

'Gentle Grass', a solo exhibition of sculptures and drawings by Anisuzzaman Faroque
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 19 - 30 August (except Sundays)

Time: 3 PM - 9 PM 

'City Subconscious',  An exhibition of artworks by Aananda Antahleen
Venue: DWIP Gallery,  Lalmatia
Date: 19 August - 3 September
Time: 4PM - 8PM

'Let no one mistake us for the fruit of violence', a group exhibition illustrating various issues of gender and patriarchy, featuring works of Ashfika Rahman, Tsohil Bhatia, Renuka Rajiv, Sandeep Kuriakose, Anurag Minus Verma, and Javed Sultan
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 19 - 30 August
Time: 3 PM - 8 PM

'Expanded', a photography exhibition featuring the works of Hadi Uddin, Mayank Makhija, Mehbuba Mahzabeen Hasan, Nad-E-Ali, Riti Sengupta, Tavish Gunasena, Uma Bista, and Vamika Jain
Venue: DrikPath Bhobon, Panthapath
Date: 19 -27 August
Time: 2 PM - 8 PM 

'The Renaissance of the Rohingya Culture', an exhibition featuring artworks by Rohingya children

Venue: EMK Centre, Dhanmondi

Date: 1 -31 August (Except Fridays and national holidays)

Time:  10 AM - 7 PM

Theatre

'And Then There Were None', a classic murder mystery play by Agatha Christie, organised by Open Space Theatre

Venue: Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium, Bangladesh Mohila Samity, Bailey Road

Date: 27 August

Time: 7:30 PM –  9:30 PM

