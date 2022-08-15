AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'KCON Bangladesh 2022', a convention celebrating Korean pop-culture
Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara
Date: 9 September
Time: 12 PM - 7 PM
Exhibition
'Gentle Grass', a solo exhibition of sculptures and drawings by Anisuzzaman Faroque
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 19 - 30 August (except Sundays)
Time: 3 PM to 9 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)
'The Renaissance of the Rohingya Culture', an exhibition featuring artworks by Rohingya children
Venue: EMK Centre, Dhanmondi
Date: 1 – 31 August (Except Fridays and national holidays)
Time: 10 AM – 7 PM
Live Show
'12 Angry Men', 33rd show of the classic stage play
Venue: Open Space Theatre, Monipuripara
Date: 22 August
Time: 7:30 PM– 9 PM