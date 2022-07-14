AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Live Show
'XO HOURS | A Tribute To The Weeknd', a concert featuring AvoidRafa, Xefer, Attic, Nazifa Fairooz Venue: Sheraton, Banani
Date: 16 July
Time: 5 PM – 11 PM
Exhibition
'Soul Searching: A Personal Journey', an exhibition of paintings by Samar Majumder
Venue: Shilpangan, Dhanmondi
Date: 24 June – 20 July
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
'Firey Dekha', a retrospective exhibition of artworks by Mostafizul Haque
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 23 July - 6 August
Time: 11 AM - 8 PM
Theatre
'Monkey Trial' a drama by Batighar Theatre
Venue: Nilima Ibrahim Hall, Bangladesh Mohila Samity, Bailey Road
Date: 16 July
Time: 7:15 PM