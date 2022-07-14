AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Historial Osmani Udyan in the capital is closed to the public for a long time due to its renovation which has not been completed in five years. Photo: Mumit M
Historial Osmani Udyan in the capital is closed to the public for a long time due to its renovation which has not been completed in five years. Photo: Mumit M

Live Show

'XO HOURS | A Tribute To The Weeknd', a concert featuring AvoidRafa, Xefer, Attic, Nazifa Fairooz Venue: Sheraton, Banani

Date: 16 July

Time: 5 PM – 11 PM

Exhibition

'Soul Searching: A Personal Journey', an exhibition of paintings by Samar Majumder

Venue: Shilpangan, Dhanmondi

Date: 24 June – 20 July

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'Firey Dekha', a retrospective exhibition of artworks by Mostafizul Haque

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 23 July - 6 August

Time: 11 AM - 8 PM

Theatre

'Monkey Trial' a drama by Batighar Theatre

Venue: Nilima Ibrahim Hall, Bangladesh Mohila Samity, Bailey Road

Date: 16 July

Time: 7:15 PM

Around the Town / Events / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Reuters

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

2h | Analysis
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

3h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is banning motorcycles a solution for curbing road accidents?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The tale of love of Sakhina and Firoz

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Forex reserves fall below $40b for the first time in 2yrs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155