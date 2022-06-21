Around the town

Splash

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:18 am

Events happening in Dhaka

Picture: SAP/TBS
Picture: SAP/TBS

'BD Japanese Festival 2022', an event dedicated to Japanese culture

Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara

Date: 24 June

Time: 2 PM- 8 PM

 

Live Show

'Fête de la Musique 2022- World Music Day', a concert featuring Chirkutt to raise funds for flood victims

Venue: Courtyard, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 21 June

Time: 7:30 PM- 9 PM

 

'Comedy Open Mic'

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 22 June
Time: 8 PM

 

'SONGS & STORIES with CHOTU | IMRAN', an evening of stories told through music by Imran Rahman (Renaissance), and Chotu Khan (Stone Free)
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 24 June
Time: 8 PM
 

Exhibition

'100th birth anniversary of Shafiuddin Ahmed', an exhibition of artworks by the artist 

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 17 - 30 June

Time: 11 AM to 8 PM

'18th Anniversary Exhibition', a show of works between 1969 to 2022 by 35 modern and contemporary artists

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 17 June – 2 July
Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM

'The Beckoning Horizon', an exhibition of artworks by Azmeer Hossain
Venue:  Edge Gallery, Gulshan 2
Date: 18 June – 6 July
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Brahmi to Bangla', a book launch and art exhibition of Sabyasachi Hazra
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 14 – 25 June (except Sundays)

Time: 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

'Voyage of Visuals: Coexistence', a photography exhibition organised by BUET Photographic Society

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segun Bagicha

Date: 22 - 24 June 

Time: 3 PM - 8 PM (22 June), 11 AM - 8 PM (23 and 24 June)

