Around the town

'BD Japanese Festival 2022', an event dedicated to Japanese culture

Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara

Date: 24 June

Time: 2 PM- 8 PM

Live Show

'Fête de la Musique 2022- World Music Day', a concert featuring Chirkutt to raise funds for flood victims

Venue: Courtyard, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 21 June

Time: 7:30 PM- 9 PM

'Comedy Open Mic'

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 22 June

Time: 8 PM

'SONGS & STORIES with CHOTU | IMRAN', an evening of stories told through music by Imran Rahman (Renaissance), and Chotu Khan (Stone Free)

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 24 June

Time: 8 PM



Exhibition

'100th birth anniversary of Shafiuddin Ahmed', an exhibition of artworks by the artist

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 17 - 30 June

Time: 11 AM to 8 PM

'18th Anniversary Exhibition', a show of works between 1969 to 2022 by 35 modern and contemporary artists

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 17 June – 2 July

Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM

'The Beckoning Horizon', an exhibition of artworks by Azmeer Hossain

Venue: Edge Gallery, Gulshan 2

Date: 18 June – 6 July

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Brahmi to Bangla', a book launch and art exhibition of Sabyasachi Hazra

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 14 – 25 June (except Sundays)

Time: 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

'Voyage of Visuals: Coexistence', a photography exhibition organised by BUET Photographic Society

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segun Bagicha

Date: 22 - 24 June

Time: 3 PM - 8 PM (22 June), 11 AM - 8 PM (23 and 24 June)