Around the town
Events happening in Dhaka
'BD Japanese Festival 2022', an event dedicated to Japanese culture
Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara
Date: 24 June
Time: 2 PM- 8 PM
Live Show
'Fête de la Musique 2022- World Music Day', a concert featuring Chirkutt to raise funds for flood victims
Venue: Courtyard, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 21 June
Time: 7:30 PM- 9 PM
'Comedy Open Mic'
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 22 June
Time: 8 PM
'SONGS & STORIES with CHOTU | IMRAN', an evening of stories told through music by Imran Rahman (Renaissance), and Chotu Khan (Stone Free)
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 24 June
Time: 8 PM
Exhibition
'100th birth anniversary of Shafiuddin Ahmed', an exhibition of artworks by the artist
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 17 - 30 June
Time: 11 AM to 8 PM
'18th Anniversary Exhibition', a show of works between 1969 to 2022 by 35 modern and contemporary artists
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 17 June – 2 July
Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM
'The Beckoning Horizon', an exhibition of artworks by Azmeer Hossain
Venue: Edge Gallery, Gulshan 2
Date: 18 June – 6 July
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM
'Brahmi to Bangla', a book launch and art exhibition of Sabyasachi Hazra
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 14 – 25 June (except Sundays)
Time: 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
'Voyage of Visuals: Coexistence', a photography exhibition organised by BUET Photographic Society
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segun Bagicha
Date: 22 - 24 June
Time: 3 PM - 8 PM (22 June), 11 AM - 8 PM (23 and 24 June)