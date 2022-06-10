AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Live Show
'JCI Bangladesh RockFest 2022', a celebration of rock music for the underground community
Venue: ICCB, Khilkhet
Date: 10 June
Time: 1 PM
Event
'BD Japanese Festival 2022', an event dedicated to Japanese culture
Venue: Jamuna Future Park
Date: 24 June
Time: 1.30 PM- 8 PM
Exhibition
'Heroes of Our Time', an art exhibition honouring the frontline workers of the Covid-19 pandemic, organised by ISD
Venue: Le Méridien Dhaka, Airport Road
Date: 5 – 11 June
Time: 3:30 PM
'Forerunners Rashid Choudhury, Murtaja Baseer, Debdas Chakraborty – their pedagogy and modernist approach'
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 16 March – 18 June
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM