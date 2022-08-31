Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years out now

Just after a week of announcing the new album The Car, and debuting a new song at Zurich's Openair Festival, the band has shared yet another album's preview on their YouTube channel- 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball'. This is the band's comeback with an official single after four years.

The song is the lead track from the coming album and the lo-fi version of the song has been directed by Alex turner. The song appears to have a special form of colour grading, bringing a '60s vibe.

The album is set to be out on 21 October via Domino, a recording company. As posted by the company's website, the tracks are- There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, Sculptures Of Anything Goes, Jet Skis On The Moat, Body Paint, The Car, Big Ideas, Hello You, Mr Schwartz, and Perfect Sense.