A legal notice has been sent to guitarist Suharto Sherif on Sunday to stop performing under the name of 'Arbovirus'. Advocate Zahid Hassan Fahad has confirmed the news to The Business Standard on behalf of the four 'original' members of the popular rock band Arbovirus.

The lawyer claimed that his clients' stance is that Suharto along with the current line up performing, "are not Arbovirus."

More to follow...