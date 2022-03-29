AR Rahman’s concert to hit today at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium

Splash

BSS
29 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:55 am

Related News

AR Rahman’s concert to hit today at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium

The Oscar-winning musician will perform in 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' programme, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

BSS
29 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:55 am
AR Rahman. Photo: Collected
AR Rahman. Photo: Collected

The much-awaited A R Rahman concert, which was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is finally going to take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

The Oscar-winning musician will perform in 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' programme, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will grace the programme in which Bangladesh artist Momtaz Begum and popular band Miles will also perform.

Legendary musician A R Rahman will perform for three hours and sing at least 35 songs, according to the organisers.

"A R Rahman is the main attraction of the programme. Only AR Rahman's part most probably will be a three-hour program. He will sing almost 35 songs," Mallick said.

"Besides, we have local artists, Momtaz Apa who is an honorable Member of Parliament - she and two or three other local artists will perform. The national anthem will also be performed on the stage. We have divided the whole program into two parts," he added.

The concert will start at 5 pm. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the ceremony at 6:30.

Then, the Oscar-winning singer AR Rahman will perform for three hours from 7pm to 10pm. During his time on stage, AR Rahman will also sing two songs about Bangabandhu, one in Bengali and one in Hindi.

AR Rahman has already reached Dhaka. He arrived in Dhaka on Sunday night with a fleet of 240 people. Rehearsals are scheduled for this evening at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

The BCB was scheduled to host the concert in March 2020. They were also supposed to hold two T20 matches between Asia XI and World XI and a number of current stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle gave their consent to play the matches. But the plan had to be shelved due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after two years, part of that festival is going to see the light but the matches were not possible to be held as the star players are currently busy with national commitments. BCB said they would try to arrange those two matches in future.

A R Rahman / concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

4h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

4h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy