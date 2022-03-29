AR Rahman’s concert to hit today at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium

The much-awaited A R Rahman concert, which was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is finally going to take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

The Oscar-winning musician will perform in 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' programme, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will grace the programme in which Bangladesh artist Momtaz Begum and popular band Miles will also perform.

Legendary musician A R Rahman will perform for three hours and sing at least 35 songs, according to the organisers.

"A R Rahman is the main attraction of the programme. Only AR Rahman's part most probably will be a three-hour program. He will sing almost 35 songs," Mallick said.

"Besides, we have local artists, Momtaz Apa who is an honorable Member of Parliament - she and two or three other local artists will perform. The national anthem will also be performed on the stage. We have divided the whole program into two parts," he added.

The concert will start at 5 pm. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the ceremony at 6:30.

Then, the Oscar-winning singer AR Rahman will perform for three hours from 7pm to 10pm. During his time on stage, AR Rahman will also sing two songs about Bangabandhu, one in Bengali and one in Hindi.

AR Rahman has already reached Dhaka. He arrived in Dhaka on Sunday night with a fleet of 240 people. Rehearsals are scheduled for this evening at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

The BCB was scheduled to host the concert in March 2020. They were also supposed to hold two T20 matches between Asia XI and World XI and a number of current stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle gave their consent to play the matches. But the plan had to be shelved due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after two years, part of that festival is going to see the light but the matches were not possible to be held as the star players are currently busy with national commitments. BCB said they would try to arrange those two matches in future.