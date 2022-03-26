Apurbo’s ‘Nihoto Nokkhotro’ telecasts today

In celebration of Independence Day, popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba's much anticipated drama 'Nihoto Nokkhotro' will air tonight at 8:00 PM on RTV.

Directed by Sanjoy Somadder, the drama centres around the story of Shahid Azad, a member of Crack Platoon (an urban guerilla unit operating during the War of Independence). Apurbo plays the role of the protagonist.

The trailer for 'Nihoto Nokkhotro' was released on Thursday.

The drama also starrs Monira Akhter Mithu, Joyraj, Bashar Bappy, Sayem Samad, Daud Noor, Khayrul Alam Tipu, Parvez Shumon and others.

Istiuk Ayon wrote the screenplay.

'Nihoto Nokkhotro' will also be available for streaming on RTV's Youtube channel tomorrow.