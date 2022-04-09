Apurba and Mehazabien’s new Eid release is full of drama

Versatile actors Ziaul Haque Apurba and Mehazabien Chowdhury are starring in a Eid special drama called 'Mr. Obhineta'.

The drama is directed by Rubel Hasan and written by Rajib Ahmed. It is being released under CMV production's banner. The drama will be available for viewing on CMV's Youtube channel on the 15th day of Ramadan according to producer SK Shahed Ali.

Principal photography just wrapped recently. Apurba played the character of Mishak and Mehazabien played the role of Mili.

According to the director, "The irony of the story is that Mishak took refuge in an unfamiliar house, lost his memory after being hit by Milli's hand. The story revolves around Mili's utter disregard for Mishak. The whole scenario was planned by Apurba, living up to his character's namesake as 'Mr. Obhineta'. So you see there is another drama inside the drama. If you don't watch the drama, you can't really understand the fun. Apurba Bhai and Mehazabien Apu have performed well as per usual. Their performances were effortless!"