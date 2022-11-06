APEIRUSS collaborates with Momtaz for new single

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 02:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
APEIRUSS, a music composer and producer duo composed of Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud, have recently collaborated with Momtaz for the first time ever on a new single. 

APEIRUSS posted pictures with Momtaz on social media with the caption 'coming soon'. They have also released a teaser for the song, although the title of the track has not been revealed at the time of writing.

"It's a very special project we've done with Momtaz", said APEIRUSS. "Working with her is undoubtedly a privilege and an amazing experience for us. We're very eager for the project to be finished."

They further stated that the song is based on a very popular tune and may have quite a few surprises for the audience. Rapper Black Zang is also featured in the track.

 

