APEIRUSS collaborates with Momtaz for new single

APEIRUSS, a music composer and producer duo composed of Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud, have recently collaborated with Momtaz for the first time ever on a new single.

APEIRUSS posted pictures with Momtaz on social media with the caption 'coming soon'. They have also released a teaser for the song, although the title of the track has not been revealed at the time of writing.

"It's a very special project we've done with Momtaz", said APEIRUSS. "Working with her is undoubtedly a privilege and an amazing experience for us. We're very eager for the project to be finished."

They further stated that the song is based on a very popular tune and may have quite a few surprises for the audience. Rapper Black Zang is also featured in the track.