Animated horror shorts on YouTube: Experience terror like never before

Horror movies, to most of us, are all about ghosts in white gowns, the empty floating blanket, the white-eyed spirit, possessions, and graveyards.

In a typical horror setting, humans act out their response to a supernatural encounter. In such a story, the quality of the material is determined by how well the actors portray the horror and thrill on screen.

That is, the story, the setting, and how actors bring to life the shocking encounter determines how we feel about a horror film. But the horror genre can be equally fascinating in its animated or narrated form.

Unfortunately, most are not as familiar with these forms of horror stories as they are with their live-action form. As a matter of fact, a well-executed animation and sometimes just a harrowing narration of the story can send chills down the spine.

The precipitation of thoughts is capable of sketching or creating visual imagery of the given horrific and thrilling encounter, merely through a narration of the incident.

Interestingly, YouTube has an entire faction of content creators who upload daily- scary fiction and real stories created, derived, based on true events, often sent by the victims of certain phenomena themselves.

Horror lovers probably have discovered this unit, but many out there underestimate and are unaware of how intriguing the combination of a good narration and animation can be.

Podcast listeners too will enjoy these channels that do not rely on what is being shown in the video; the thrill is also present in the way these stories get narrated.

With an adequate amount of top-notch short horror and thriller animated film channels present on YouTube, TBS has picked out three of the most promising channels for you to kickstart your journey into the animated horror genre.

Wansee Entertainment

With 1.49M subscribers on YouTube, Wansee Entertainment has a narration technique that will make this one of your favourite channels. This YouTube channel contains true events mostly, brought to life for the audience through animation and narration. There are fictions too, which also follow the same pattern.

Wansee Entertainment has both female and male narrations depending on who has sent the story to the channel. The channel does not have a designated form of animation. There is a usual kind of animation in about 50% of the animated short films, but they often bring scarier and varied illustrated videos to make it spookier.

Wansee also depends mostly on true events but the atmosphere and background music set by the makers will give an extremely chilling vibe to the narrations. Stories such as- '2 Disturbing Creepy Friend Horror Stories', '2 True Scary Horror Stories Animated', 'My Friend is Camping Alone', 'His Texts are Starting to Scare Me - Part 1', and then many more. Most of these videos reach about 100k views within 24 hours of their upload due to a great demand for this content on YouTube.

You can just listen to the story being narrated as the channel does not keep its main focus on the animation, but puts equal effort into making the story-telling a podcast-like experience.

2. Lets Read!

This channel is solely a podcast channel that depends on tempting narration. The channel encourages story submissions from people who underwent circumstances worth telling.

With different stories, sometimes similar but with more shocking twists, the videos on this channel makes you realise that often real stories without spiritual occurrences can be just as horrific.

The special thrill comes from the fact that most of these stories are often based on allegedly true events. The thought of these happening to people is horror itself, even without any ghostly occurrences, but humans harming one another.

Sometimes the details are graphic. However, these channels tend to censor the gory bits but elaborate on the description with respect, just enough for listeners to fathom what is happening.

3. Animated Horror Flicks

With 144K subscribers, this channel is different from most of these horror channels uploading animated narration based short films. The animation in this one is unique. The stories uploaded are horror fiction with a blend of real locations and real incidents that had taken place years ago.

For instance, the channel has a video, 'TERROR at Chernobyl' set in Chernobyl with a story of a man hired to visit the location, to do a task for a client of his. The narrator also mentions how people are not allowed to bring anything back from Chernobyl due to the contamination. Thus, the narrator visits the place as a favour to a client to destroy an important belonging that the client has left at a hotel in Chornobyl before the nuclear incident took place. What happens next brings the dread of the post-apocalyptic city of Chornobyl.

Similar content is uploaded on this channel where stories are fiction with a touch of reality to make them interesting to the viewers. The speciality is the animation that viewers must follow, as the video consists of many such glimpses of horror that are not reflected in the narration.

TBS has created a playlist for you to kickstart your journey with short-horror animated films.

