Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex

Splash

UNB
25 June, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 11:57 am

Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex

UNB
25 June, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 11:57 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Portraying a heartfelt tribute to the charismatic leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an exclusive animation film titled "Mujib Bhai" premiered on Friday (23 June) at the capital's Star Cineplex and Shimanto Shambhar movie hall. 

Proudly presented by the ICT Division, the animation film is based on Oshomapto Attojiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs), the autobiographical book of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and got premiered when Bangladesh Awami League was celebrating its 74th founding anniversary on Friday. 

A joint directorial by Chandan K Barman and Sohel Mohammad Rana, with Adnan Adib Khan as the screenwriter, the film was developed through the Skill Development Project on Mobile Games and Applications of the Department of Information and Communication Technology. 

The 45-minute film depicts how the beloved 'Khoka' of his parents became "Mujib Bhai" (brother Mujib) to the oppressed people of Bengal, his life struggle and his victory over the Pakistani oppressors. 

Narrating the story of Bangabandhu from the timeline between 1952 to 1969, the film showcases how the great man became a leader while he was a student of the Law department of Dhaka University, how he won a place in the hearts of people, how he became politically successful and shaped Bangladesh, how he became the undisputed "Mujib Bhai" of the Bengali commoners.

On Friday, ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the exclusive premiere of the film with a number of street children at the Star Cineplex. "The animation film is an attempt to beautifully present this chapter of the life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the audience of all ages including the young audience of the country," Palak said before the premiere. 

Bangla animated film / Mujib Bhai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

27m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

1h | Brands
Tanvir A Mishuk. Sketch: TBS

Digital Bank: Embracing the new reality

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

3h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

20h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

19h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month