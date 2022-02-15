Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars

Splash

Reuters
15 February, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars

Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards ceremony as producers try to attract new viewers after record-low ratings in 2021

Reuters
15 February, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 12:09 pm
Cast member Amy Schumer poses at the premiere of &quot;I Feel Pretty&quot; in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 17, 2018.Photo: Reuters
Cast member Amy Schumer poses at the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 17, 2018.Photo: Reuters

Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards ceremony as producers try to attract new viewers after record-low ratings in 2021, Hollywood publication Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

The actors are finalizing details and an announcement will be made on Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Variety said. ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co will broadcast the Oscars ceremony on 27 March

The film industry's highest honors, which are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have not had a host since 2018.

Schumer won an Emmy in 2015 for her variety sketch show "Inside Amy Schumer."

Hall is known for movies including "Girls Trip" and "Little."

2019 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Host Regina Hall speaks. Photo: Collected
2019 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Host Regina Hall speaks. Photo: Collected

Sykes stars in and created "The Upshaws" and played a recurring role on "Black-ish."

25th Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Wanda Sykes. Photo: Reuters
25th Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Wanda Sykes. Photo: Reuters

Representatives for the actors, the academy and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Oscars were handed out by celebrity presenters but had no host in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years, dropping to a low of 10.4 million people in the United States in 2021. Viewership of other entertainment awards shows also has declined.

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were handed out at a historic train station in downtown Los Angeles in front of a small audience of nominees and guests.

This year, organizers have said the show will return to its longtime home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Netflix Inc's gothic Western, "The Power of the Dog," leads the field of this year's Oscar nominations with 12 nods, followed by science-fiction epic "Dune" with 10.

.

 

Oscar 2022 / host

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

53m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director