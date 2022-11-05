Amber Heard quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over as CEO

After Elon Musk acquired Twitter and took charge as CEO after finalising a $44 billion takeover, many Hollywood celebrities along with Amber Heard deleted their Twitter accounts.

Taking to Twitter, an account named, 'That Umbrella Guy' shared a picture of Amber's Twitter account which read, "This account doesn't exist." The screenshot was captioned, "Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter."

Reacting to this information, one person wrote, "So glad she is taking care of herself." A second person commented, "Ex-boyfriend Elon told her to delete it." Another wrote, "She can't afford the monthly fee to keep her checkmark now."

Many posted their speculation around Heard deleting her Twitter handle. It is still not clear why she left Twitter.

After Amber's separation from Johnny, she started dating Elon Musk and made headlines in 2016. Both of them kept their relationship low-key. However, they separated in 2017, after a year of dating. The couple got back together in 2018 but again ended things with each other after a few months.

Recently, many Hollywood celebrities such as Sara Bareilles, Ken Olin, Toni Braxton among have left Twitter.