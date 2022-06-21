Amber Heard has world's most beautiful face, according to science

Johnny Depp's ex actor Amber Heard, who is currently making headlines for an infamous defamation trial, is said to have the most perfect face in the world, according to facial mapping science.

Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, utilised a face-mapping technique known as the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty, which is 1.618, to determine who has the most perfect face in the world.

De Silva explained how facial mapping technology allows one to discover who has the perfect facial ratio.

The 1.618 ratio also known as "Phi" can be used to determine the perfect proportion of facial features including the eyes, nose, lips, chin, and overall face shape to figure out who is the most scientifically beautiful person.

Mathematics and art have a long history with each other. The Golden Ratio (~1.618) was known to Euclid, Pythagoras and has been used in ancient Egypt, Greece, in the Parthenon and the Mona Lisa. It appears in nature at the macroscopic and quantum level. Here is a golden spiral. pic.twitter.com/ow0HcaXR21— Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) September 17, 2018

After analyzing 12 key points in Amber's face in 2016, De Silva discovered that according to the Greek golden ratio Amber Heard's face was 91.85% perfect.

Amber Heard. Photo: Alamy via Unilad

The expert told Us Weekly at the time: "The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world's most beautiful faces."

"The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with the computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women," he added.

According to science, the most beautiful woman in the world is Bella Hadid, followed by Beyoncé, Amber Heard, and Ariana Grande. (Based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi which, measures physical perfection.) pic.twitter.com/w2XRb2dACO— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 15, 2019

Through using the same facial mapping technique, De Silva found out that Kim Kardashian has the most perfect eyebrows, model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has the perfect lips, supermodel Kate Moss has the perfect forehead and Scarlett Johansson has the most perfect eyes.