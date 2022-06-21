Amber Heard has world's most beautiful face, according to science

Splash

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 01:32 pm

Amber Heard. Photo: Getty Image/Alamy via Unilad
Amber Heard. Photo: Getty Image/Alamy via Unilad

Johnny Depp's ex actor Amber Heard, who is currently making headlines for an infamous defamation trial, is said to have the most perfect face in the world, according to facial mapping science.

Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, utilised a face-mapping technique known as the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty, which is 1.618, to determine who has the most perfect face in the world.  

De Silva explained how facial mapping technology allows one to discover who has the perfect facial ratio.

The 1.618 ratio also known as "Phi" can be used to determine the perfect proportion of facial features including the eyes, nose, lips, chin, and overall face shape to figure out who is the most scientifically beautiful person.

After analyzing 12 key points in Amber's face in 2016, De Silva discovered that according to the Greek golden ratio Amber Heard's face was 91.85% perfect.

Amber Heard. Photo: Alamy via Unilad
Amber Heard. Photo: Alamy via Unilad

The expert told Us Weekly at the time: "The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world's most beautiful faces."

"The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with the computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women," he added.

Through using the same facial mapping technique, De Silva found out that Kim Kardashian has the most perfect eyebrows, model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has the perfect lips, supermodel Kate Moss has the perfect forehead and Scarlett Johansson has the most perfect eyes.

 

