Amar Bhashar Chalachchitra 1428 starts today

The five-day long film festival 'Amar Bhashar Chalachchitra 1428', organised by Dhaka University Film Society, starts today at the TSC premises of Dhaka University, and will continue until 26 February.

This is the 20th edition of the Festival, and it will commence with the screening of 'Agantuk' by Satyajit Ray. Other acclaimed films such as 'Lal Moroger Jhuti', 'Raat Jaga Phool', 'Mujib Amar Pita', and 'Nonajoler Kabbo' will be shown at the event.

Dhaka University Film Society has been organising this festival since 2002, with the intention of honouring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Bangla.

19 contemporary and classic feature films and a documentary will be screened during the festival. Visitors will also have the opportunity to directly interact with the films' cast.

Tickets will be available at the venue for Tk 50. The organisers have also requested visitors to maintain Covid-19 safety protocols.