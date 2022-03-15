Alia's first look in Brahmastra revealed on her birthday

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's first look in the highly anticipated film Brahmastra has been unveiled on her birthday.

The actor who is in cloud nine since the release of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" turned 29 on Tuesday (15 March).

Director Ayan Mukherji wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday by sharing a teaser of Brahmastra on his Instagram account.

Ayan's post read "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel…Here's something to celebrate you on your special day Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go!"

Alia Bhatt also shared a poster of "Brahmastra" on her birthday.

The first part of "Brahmastra" is gearing up for release on 9 September.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Rabir Kapoor, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.