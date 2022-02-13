Alia Bhatt shares her 10 year plan

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The actor has now shared her 10-year plan and said that she is in a position to realise her ideas.

Alia bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia will be making her production debut with the film Darlings, which is said to be a dark comedy about a mother-daughter relationship, also starring Shefali Shah. The actor now wants to have a full-fledged production house through which she can nurture new talent.

Sharing her thoughts on turning a producer after being a successful actor, Alia told Film Companion in an interview, "If I am being a producer, I am getting a percentage on the profit, it's a great thing for me. For me, it's not about the money, it's actually about if I reached a certain point (after 10 years in the industry) where I think I am in a good position to support new talent. It's not only about fueling my engine, I can now use the fuel and fuel other engines as well. At the end of the day, we all are contributing to cinema."

She added, "So I realise, why can't I be one of those people who is part of a creative production process. Putting a project together creatively, holding the director's or writer's hand, may be not always starring in the film; that's something that I want to do. If you ask me my next 10 year plan, it's building my production house."

During the interview, Alia said young writers and directors can reach out to her by dropping direct messages on her Instagram page – Eternal Sunshine productions.

"I want to tell stories that are unpredictable. The films we now see on OTT a lot. I want to move to a position of a spotter (nurture new talent). It's not going to happen overnight, I have to build it, it will take time," she added.