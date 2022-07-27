Alia Bhatt asks why having a child should change her professional life

Actor Alia Bhatt has questioned why should anything change in her life only because she is young and pregnant.

In a new interview, Alia asked why having a family or a child should change her professional life. Speaking about women she said that everything they do puts them in the headlines be it becoming a mother or dating someone new or even going to a cricket match or a holiday.

The 29-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in June on Instagram, two months after she tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor. While many people flooded her feed with best wishes, many criticised her for embracing motherhood early in her life. She was also targeted for making a life-altering decision at the peak of her career.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Alia said, "Everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women's choices. What I consciously want to do is follow my heart and go with my instinct and gut. That's exactly what I have done through my professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully."

Speaking about the reaction of some people to her pregnancy, Alia said, "Of course, I am young, but why does that have to change anything? Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life? They are two completely different things. I would continue to and prefer to lead by example and action as opposed to giving any attention to nonsensical things. To me, the people having those opinions show where they are in life. It doesn't say anything about where I am. In fact, a lot of decisions that I have made in my life -- singular, not in any relation to anyone -- have happened when it was least expected. You don't plan great things, they just happen."

She also said that she saw some articles about her where people's comments read, 'what is your problem? let her be'. Alia added that she feels the change is 'automatically happening and one doesn't really need to pay too much attention'.

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. She will be next seen in Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings. Produced by Alia, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings will release on Netflix on 5 August.

Apart from that she also has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film will release on 9 September. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, which is gearing up for release on 11 February 2023. Alia will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.