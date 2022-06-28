Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen today

Alec Baldwin has announced an interview with director Woody Allen today at 10:30 AM ET (8:30 PM in Bangladesh).

The interview will stream live on Baldwin's Instagram.

Woody Allen has faced backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleged that he sexually abused her as a child. That backlash was recently renewed with the release of the HBO documentary series 'Allen v. Farrow' in 2021.

Baldwin made the announcement on his Instagram account Sunday night. The post read: "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue."

'Allen v. Farrow' included a never-before-seen home video of 7-year-old Farrow talking about the alleged assault shortly after she claims it occurred.

During the #MeToo movement, Allen's 2019 film 'A Rainy Day in New York' was dropped by Amazon Studios and Hachette Book Group refused to publish his memoir. Allen denies the allegations, calling them "untrue and disgraceful" following the release of the documentary.