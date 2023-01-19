Aggrieved mother of Holey Artisan Attack victim slates 'Faraaz'

Photo: Collected

Ruba Ahmed, mother of Abinta Kabir, a Holey Artisan attack victim, held a conference Thursday (19 January) questioning Hansal Mehta's right to make the film without proper research and victims' families' consent.

In the conference she raised questions about what gives him the right to make a film on a Bangladeshi tragedy while he is foreign to the incident. "How come an outsider gets to make a business out of a movie that ruins the image of our country?" she asked.

"We first got to know from sources back in 2019, that Mahesh Bhatt wanted to make a movie about the incident and that he might have come during that time to research the film," said Ruba, adding "However, he didn't contact me. We sent him a letter and he replied that he respects my decision, and won't proceed with it. And then, suddenly in August, we got to see the poster for 'Faraaz', which greatly hurt us."

"They showed a riot scene where my daughter's picture was also visible. Who gave them the right to invade our privacy," she said.

Ruba pleads with the OTT platforms not to allow this movie to be played on their platforms.

'Faraaz' was directed by Hansal Mehta. Based on the 2016 Holey Artisan attack, the film is scheduled for release on 3 February.