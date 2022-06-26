Afran Nisho to host 'BTV Eid Ananda Mela'

Popular actor Afran Nisho is set to host BTV'S upcoming magazine show "Eid Ananda Mela."

Nisho will mimic some of his iconic roles on stage to add more thrill.

Belal Khan and Liza have voiced a theme song for the show.

One of the highlights is a dance performance by popular actors Apu Biswas and Saymon. Actor-singer Nusraat Faria Mazhar is also slated to drop a dance performance.

Pori moni and her husband Shariful raj will appear on a special segment.

The star-studded show will also feature veteran actors Ilias Kanchan and Anjana Sultana.

The shooting of "Eid Ananda Mela" has wrapped up recently at BTV studio in the capital.

The show will air on the first night of Eid-ul-Adha after the 10pm English News.